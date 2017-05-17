EUR/USD analysis: risk off leads the way… Sell! Sell!

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1150

Risk aversion took its toll over the financial world this Wednesday, with US-related assets under heavy selling pressure amid Trump's latest scandals involving Russia. The American currency was threading water at the beginning of the day, but finally capitulated with Wall Street opening, with the Dow putting in a three-digit lost in the first minutes of trading. The EUR/USD pair corrected intraday down to 1.1081 before resuming its advance, reaching fresh yearly highs of 1.1149 during the American afternoon, holding nearby ahead of the daily close. Macroeconomic data had little to do with price action, as sentiment offset news. Nevertheless, once the dust settles the market will remember that European inflation remain at its highest ever since easing began in the region, rising at an annual pace of 1.9% in April. Monthly basis CPI was up by 0.4%, half the advance of March, but in line with market's expectations, lifting odds of sooner tapering in the EU.

The EUR/USD pair has now advanced straight for a fourth consecutive day, reaching overbought conditions in the daily chart, but with no signs that the ongoing advance has reached an interim top. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have eased modestly after reaching fresh extreme overbought readings, whilst the price stands far above bullish moving averages, also indicating that the rally may continue during the upcoming sessions. Wednesday's low at 1.1080 is the level where buyers will likely re-surge in the case of pullbacks, although the downward corrective move can extend down to 1.1000 without actually affecting the dominant bullish trend. Fresh highs will have bullish implications, with room then for an advance towards 1.1260.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1080 1.1045

Resistance levels: 1.1160 1.1200 1.1260

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD