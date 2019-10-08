EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0957

European and US data continue suggesting slowing economic growth.

China and the US trade jitters led the way for currencies.

EUR/USD heading toward its multi-year low of 1.0878.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.0944 as the greenback recovered its poise during the latest US session. The pair flirted with the 1.1000 figure for a fourth consecutive day before finally turning south, with the decline seemingly related to discouraging bulls, rather than to a particular catalyst.

US-China trade tensions mount ahead of talks

Tensions between the US and China remained in the eye of the storm, with hopes oscillating alongside. Nevertheless, news were mostly discouraging, as the Trump’s administration announced it would blacklist 28 Chinese companies, while there were news indicating that the US government is looking to limit Chinese stocks’ holding within government pensions funds. Speculation that China is sincerely looking to reach a comprehensive trade deal with the US surged after China unveiled a large delegation of senior officials from various ministries is heading into the US to resume talks next Thursday.

Minor data came from both shores of the Atlantic, most of it discouraging. Germany published August Industrial Production, which rose monthly basis by 0.3%, better than the -0.3% expected, although it fell a 4.0% yearly basis, largely below the market’s expectations. The US September Producer Price Index came in at -0.3% against the 0.1% forecasted. Yearly basis, it rose 1.4% vs. expectations of a 1.8% advance. On a positive note, US IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism improved in October to 52.6 from 50.8. The main event this Wednesday will be the release of the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes, although they could have a limited effect on the market, as the document could be considered outdated, given the latest developments.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has fallen below the 38.2% retracement of its 1.1091/1.0878 decline at 1.0965, after repeatedly failing to surpass the 50% retracement of the same slump. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart suggest that additional declines are likely, as the pair has also fallen below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators entered negative territory, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside as the US session comes to an end. The slide is set to continue once the pair breaks the daily low, with scope then to retest the year bottom at the mentioned 1.0878.

Support levels: 1.0945 1.0910 1.0880

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080