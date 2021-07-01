EUR/USD
The EUR/USD passed the support of the 1.1850 marks and the previous June low level. In addition, a channel down pattern was spotted on Thursday morning, which has guided the rate since June 25 when the rate hit a weekly high level.
In the near term future, the rate was expected to continue to decline in the borders of the pattern. Although, it can happen in more than one way.
The pair could trade sideways until it reaches the upper trend line of the channel down the pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average catches up with the rate and provides resistance. Meanwhile, note that any kind of decline would have no support besides the lower trend line of the pattern. Namely, the pair could reach the 1.1800 marks without finding support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD dips below 1.38 on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.38, falling to the lowest in two weeks. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.