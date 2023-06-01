Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EUR/USD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6500 after upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is recovering ground above 0.6500 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI returned to expansion in May. The upside in the Aussie could be capped by the renewed US Dollar buying on news that the US House has passed the debt deal. Focus shifts to US jobs data.
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat just below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in Asia this Thursday. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
Gold rebound eyes $1,990 and United States Employment clues
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,967 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session as the US Dollar’s retreat joins hopes of the United States debt-ceiling bill’s passage through the House of Representatives.
Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis’ insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) is the subject of a new controversy, with the second-largest crypto finding itself in the rut after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its insider trading case against the Wahi brothers.
Nothing say's summer like a rollercoaster ride
US stocks traded lower Wednesday, the final trading day of May, a month in which the S&P500 is almost flat, as markets digest signs of a tighter labour market, worsening business sentiment, and position ahead of a House and Senate vote on the debt ceiling agreement.