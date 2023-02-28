Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EURUSD daily, 4-hour, and 15-minute charts.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains near 0.6750 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD bulls cheer strong Australia Retail Sales to recover towards 0.6750 during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair also cheers risk-on mood and softer US Treasury bond yields but a broad US Dollar bounce could cap the upside. US data eyed.
EUR/USD sits quietly on bull’s radar around 1.0600
EUR/USD bulls take a breather around 1.0600 during early Tuesday, after posting the biggest daily gain in nearly a month the previous day. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the way to posting the first monthly loss in five.
Gold eyes daily close for Falling Wedge confirmation Premium
Gold price is extending the recovery momentum from two-month lows of $1,807 into early Tuesday. The United States Dollar is struggling to find its footing amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields and an upbeat market mood. All eyes turn to the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence data.
Ethereum Classic: $18 or $25 - Traders forced to decide
Ethereum Classic price could be rewarding bears who jumped in early last week during the uptrend spike towards the $24 zone as the technicals are alluding to an imminent downswing.
Turnaround Tuesday?
As we move into "Turnaround Tuesday," investors are debating whether January's inflation reflation was just another temporary bump in the road as the economy adjusts to a post-pandemic world. The following two weeks loom critical for market participants.