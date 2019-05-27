EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1190
- A quiet start to a slow week, with no first-data scheduled.
- EU Parliamentary elections saw pro-EU parties retaining the majority.
The EUR/USD pair traded within a well-limited range Monday, as a holiday in the UK and another in the US kept trading desks empty throughout the day. The lack of macroeconomic releases exacerbated the quietness around major pairs, although the greenback ended the day modestly up against most rivals. Over the weekend, Europe went to the polls to renew its Parliament, and the result was hardly a surprise. The centrist bloc lost the majority, with greens and eurosceptics adding seats, although pro-EU parties held onto roughly two-thirds of the seats.
Activity will resume Tuesday with the European session, as there's also little to take care during the upcoming Asian hours. Germany will publish the June GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at 10.4, matching the previous' month reading, while the EU will release the May Economic Sentiment Indicator, also seen steady, at 104.0 The US session will bring the CB Consumer Confidence Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May.
The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline at around 1.1200, holding a few pips above the 50% retracement of the same slide. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair was rejected by sellers aligned around a mild-bearish 200 SMA, while it now hovers around a directionless 100 SMA and above a bullish 20 SMA, this last at around 1.1175. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart hovers around its daily highs, lacking directional strength, although the RSI indicator has lost its bullish strength, heading south at around 55, skewing the risk to the downside, particularly if the pair extends its decline below the mentioned 1.1175.
Support levels: 1.1175 1.1140 1.1100
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1245 1.1280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.