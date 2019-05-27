EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1190

A quiet start to a slow week, with no first-data scheduled.

EU Parliamentary elections saw pro-EU parties retaining the majority.

The EUR/USD pair traded within a well-limited range Monday, as a holiday in the UK and another in the US kept trading desks empty throughout the day. The lack of macroeconomic releases exacerbated the quietness around major pairs, although the greenback ended the day modestly up against most rivals. Over the weekend, Europe went to the polls to renew its Parliament, and the result was hardly a surprise. The centrist bloc lost the majority, with greens and eurosceptics adding seats, although pro-EU parties held onto roughly two-thirds of the seats.

Activity will resume Tuesday with the European session, as there's also little to take care during the upcoming Asian hours. Germany will publish the June GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at 10.4, matching the previous' month reading, while the EU will release the May Economic Sentiment Indicator, also seen steady, at 104.0 The US session will bring the CB Consumer Confidence Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May.

The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline at around 1.1200, holding a few pips above the 50% retracement of the same slide. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair was rejected by sellers aligned around a mild-bearish 200 SMA, while it now hovers around a directionless 100 SMA and above a bullish 20 SMA, this last at around 1.1175. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart hovers around its daily highs, lacking directional strength, although the RSI indicator has lost its bullish strength, heading south at around 55, skewing the risk to the downside, particularly if the pair extends its decline below the mentioned 1.1175.

Support levels: 1.1175 1.1140 1.1100

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1245 1.1280

