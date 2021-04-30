EUR/USD

On Thursday, the common European currency declined by 44 pips or 0.36% against the US Dollar. The currency pair reversed from the resistance level at 1.2152 during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could pressure the EUR/USD exchange rate higher during this session.

However, the resistance line at 1.2149 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.