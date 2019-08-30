Softer German CPI figures dented the already weaker sentiment around the EUR.

Knot’s hawkish comments did little to impress bulls or ease the bearish pressure.

Investors now look forward to Euro-zone CPI/US data for a fresh impetus on Friday.

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price swings on Thursday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The mood around the shared currency remains tilted to the downside following the release of softer-than-expected German consumer inflation figures, which ran well below the ECB’s target for the fourth month in August and further cemented expectations of a new stimulus package as early as in September.



This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand - supported by positive trade-related comments from China and mostly in line US GDP growth figures - further collaborated to the pair's weaker tone through the early North-American session on Thursday. It is worth mentioning that China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that China is willing to negotiate with the US on trade issues with a calm attitude and added that Beijing will not retaliate against the latest US tariffs for now.



Meanwhile, data released on Thursday showed that the US economic growth slowed to 2.0% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2019, down from 3.1% previous. This was followed by the US President Donald Trump's fresh criticism over the Fed's monetary policy stance, albeit did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback.

Intraday spike turns out to be short-lived

The pair did get an intraday boost on the back of some hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klass Knot, saying that the ECB does not need to resume the Quantitative Easing (QE) program at this time and said that the market expectations for the ECB's September decision were overdone. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly sold into ahead of the 1.1100 handle and the pair finally settled in the red, posting its lowest daily close since May 2017.



The pair remained depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Friday and has now moved well within the striking distance of yearly lows set earlier this August as market participants now look forward to the flash Euro-zone consumer inflation figures for some impetus. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of personal spending data and July core PCE Price Index, which might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the major and the ongoing downward trajectory is likely to get extended back towards yearly lows intermediate support - around the 1.1025 zone – en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark. The bearish slide could further get extended towards testing a support marked by a downward sloping trend-line – extending from December 2017 – currently near mid-1.09000s.



On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1075 level, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round figure mark. A follow-through recovery, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.1115-20 region, might trigger a near-term short-covering bounce and lift the pair towards the 1.1155-65 supply zone ahead of the 1.1200 handle.