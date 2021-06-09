EUR/USD

During Tuesday's trading session, the EUR/USD currency pair traded with low volume. The exchange rate bounced between the 55– hour SMA at 1.2170 and the 200– hour moving average at 1.2185 on Tuesday.

All things being, the Eurozone currency could edge higher against the US Dollar during the following trading session. Buyers are likely to target a resistance level at 1.2220.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2185 could provide resistance for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate within the following trading session.