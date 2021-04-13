EUR/USD

By the middle of Tuesday's trading hours, the EUR/USD had remained near the 1.1900 level. The rate has been trading between the 1.1920 level and the support zone at 1.1890/1.1870 since Friday.

If the rate passes the 1.1920 level, it would most likely test the resistance of the 1.1940 level, where the March 22 high level is providing resistance. In the case of the 1.1940 level failing, the currency exchange rate would most likely extend its surge and reach for the 1.2000 level. If the resistance holds, the pair could continue to trade in the zone between 1.1940 and 1.1890/1.1870.

On the other hand, a passing of the 1.1890/1.1870 zone could look for support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1856 and the 200-hour simple moving average.