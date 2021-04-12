EUR/USD

The EUR/USD started the week by once again confirming the support of the 1.1890/1.1870 zone. It was followed up by another surge, which could test the resistance of the March 22 high levels near 1.1940.

In the case of the 1.1940 level failing, the currency exchange rate would most likely extend its surge and reach for the 1.2000 level. On the other hand, if the resistance holds, the pair could continue to trade in the zone between 1.1940 and 1.1890/1.1870.