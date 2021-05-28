EUR/USD

The EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100–and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday's trading session.

All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for bullish traders could be near the 1.2150 area.

However, the weekly support level at 1.2184 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.