EUR/USD
Despite not facing any technical resistance on Monday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate did not surge. The pair's attempt at moving higher on the chart was stopped by the 1.1880 level. The rate made two attempts to reach above the 1.1880 level before declining and finding support in the 100-hour simple moving average.
On Tuesday, the currency exchange rate fluctuated below the resistance of the 1.1880 level and the support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1852.
In the case that the rate passes the resistance of the 1.1880 level, the EUR/USD could reach for the 1.1900 marks and afterward the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1923.
On the other hand, a potential decline would look for support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1852 and the 100- and 200-hour simple moving averages.
