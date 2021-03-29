EUR/USD
Since Friday, the EUR/USD has been kept down by the combined resistance of the 1.1800 level and the 55-hour simple moving average. In the meantime, it was spotted that since Thursday the rate has been finding support in the 1.1763 level.
In the near term future, the rate was expected to get squeezed into the 1.1763 level by the declining 55-hour SMA.
If the 1.1763 level fails to provide support and would be passed, the rate could reach for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1722. Afterwards, the 1.1700 mark might be reached, if the pivot point does not provide support.
On the other hand, if the resistance of the SMA fails, a potential surge could be stopped by the 1.1800 level. In the case of the 1.1800 mark not providing resistance, the EUR/USD would most likely reach the 100-hour SMA near 1.1810.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
The week ahead: Holidays and payrolls
It’s the start of two shortened weeks due to the Easter holidays, predominantly in Europe, however, we expect to see lower volumes in the coming days, even though the US markets are open as usual. What will move the dial for markets this week?
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).