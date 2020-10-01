EUR/USD Analysis: Recovery lacks bullish conviction, Eurozone/US PMI eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD edged lower on Wednesday and snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak.

A turnaround in the risk sentiment extended some support to the pair and helped limit the slide.

Investors now look forward to the Eurozone/US PMI prints for some meaningful trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Wednesday and slipped back below the 1.1700 mark, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels. The chaotic end of the first US presidential added to the already uncertain environment and dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The anti-risk flow drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major. The shared currency failed to benefit from better-than-expected German macro data, showing that Retail Sales grew 3.1% and the unemployment rate dipped to 6.3% from 6.4%.

From the US, the ADP reported that private-sector employment grew by 749K in September as compared to market expectations of 650K. Separately, the final GDP report showed that the economy contracted by 31.4% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2020 as against -31.7% estimated previously. Adding to this, Chicago PMI surged to the highest level since the end of 2018 and came in at 62.4 in September, reflecting the resilience of the broader US economy. Robust US macro data, along with renewed hopes for the US fiscal stimulus boosted investors' confidence and extended some support to the pair.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a lot of progress on long-awaited COVID-19 relief legislation. Mnuchin later said on Fox Business News that he would not accept the Democrats’ proposed $2.2 trillion aid package, while Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said that the two sides remain far apart. The conflicting messages kept a lid on the optimism. Nevertheless, the pair finally settled around 35 pips off daily lows and gained some traction during the Asian session on Thursday, moving back to the top end of its weekly trading range amid a softer USD.

Market participants now look forward to the final version of the September Manufacturing PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US for some impetus. The US economic docket also features the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, core PCE Price Index and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. The data, along with developments over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on Wednesday comes on the back of the previous day’s move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1168-1.2011 move and favours bullish traders. However, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint. Some follow-through buying beyond 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1790 area (nearing the 23.6% Fibo. level), will negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for additional gains.

On the flip side, the 1.1700-1.1690 region might continue to act as immediate strong support and is closely followed by the 1.1660 horizontal zone. A convincing breakthrough might trigger some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back to the recent swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 region. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a move towards challenging the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The latter marks an important confluence region – comprising of the 61.8% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA – and should now act as a strong base for the major.