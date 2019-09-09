EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1051
- Scarce data and a positive mood backed the shared currency.
- Macroeconomic calendar to remain light for both economies.
- EUR/USD advance could gain momentum once above last week high.
The shared currency managed to post some gains against its American rival this Monday, although the market’s movements were moderated by the absence of relevant data and a wait-and-see stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting later this week. The greenback edged lower against most major rivals on the back of a prevalent upbeat mood, which saw government debt yields reaching fresh two-week highs. Germany released its July Trade Balance which printed a larger-than-anticipated surplus of 20.2B, with exports up and imports down monthly basis. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved in September, resulting in -11.1 vs. the previous -13.7.
This Tuesday, most action will take place in Asia, as China is scheduled to publish several relevant figures and in the UK, which will release its latest employment data. The EU and the US macroeconomic calendar have nothing relevant to offer.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near its daily high in the 1.1060 region, not far below a Fibonacci resistance at 1.1072 and the high set last week at 1.1084, this last a more relevant resistance level. The short-term technical perspective favors a continued advance, mainly if the pair surpasses this last. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, providing an intraday dynamic support, while the price currently struggled to overcome the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have lost their upward strength, with the Momentum now piercing its midline but the RSI holding near daily highs, rather signaling the lack of follow-through than anticipating an upcoming decline.
Support levels: 1.1015 1.0990 1.0955
Resistance levels: 1.1085 1.1120 1.1150
