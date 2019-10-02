EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0958

US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 135K new jobs in September.

Concerns about US economic growth kept the dollar under pressure.

EUR/USD correcting its latest decline, could extend gains up to 1.1000.

The American currency has traded unevenly against its major rivals this Wednesday, albeit pressured by concerns about US economic growth and speculation that the US Federal Reserve could decide to cut rates further. The EUR/USD pair spent the day above the 1.0900 figure, extending its weekly advance to 1.0957, following the release of softer-than-expected US data adding pressure on the greenback.

While there were no macroeconomic releases coming from the EU, the US unveiled MBA Mortgage Approvals for the week ended September 28, which rose by 8.1% following a 10.1% decline in the previous week. The ADP survey on private jobs’ creation showed that in September, 135K new positions were added, slightly below the 140K expected. Also, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index fell to 42.8 in September, much worse than the 47.5 expected.

This Thursday, Markit will release the final readings of September Services PMI, seen unchanged from preliminary estimates for the EU and Germany. The Union will also release August Retail Sales seen up monthly basis by 0.3%. The US will release weekly employment data and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.1 from a previous 56.4.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.1067 and 1.0878, at around 1.0950. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair is advancing above a flat 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, while the Momentum indicator advances modestly within positive levels, while the RSI indicator turned flat above its mid-line. The rally remains corrective and could continue up to the 1.1000 price zone without affecting bears’ determination. The downward movement will likely resume on a break below 1.0880.

Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1000 1.1045