EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0958
- US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 135K new jobs in September.
- Concerns about US economic growth kept the dollar under pressure.
- EUR/USD correcting its latest decline, could extend gains up to 1.1000.
The American currency has traded unevenly against its major rivals this Wednesday, albeit pressured by concerns about US economic growth and speculation that the US Federal Reserve could decide to cut rates further. The EUR/USD pair spent the day above the 1.0900 figure, extending its weekly advance to 1.0957, following the release of softer-than-expected US data adding pressure on the greenback.
While there were no macroeconomic releases coming from the EU, the US unveiled MBA Mortgage Approvals for the week ended September 28, which rose by 8.1% following a 10.1% decline in the previous week. The ADP survey on private jobs’ creation showed that in September, 135K new positions were added, slightly below the 140K expected. Also, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index fell to 42.8 in September, much worse than the 47.5 expected.
This Thursday, Markit will release the final readings of September Services PMI, seen unchanged from preliminary estimates for the EU and Germany. The Union will also release August Retail Sales seen up monthly basis by 0.3%. The US will release weekly employment data and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.1 from a previous 56.4.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.1067 and 1.0878, at around 1.0950. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair is advancing above a flat 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, while the Momentum indicator advances modestly within positive levels, while the RSI indicator turned flat above its mid-line. The rally remains corrective and could continue up to the 1.1000 price zone without affecting bears’ determination. The downward movement will likely resume on a break below 1.0880.
Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1000 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.