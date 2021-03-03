EUR/USD
The support of the 1.2000 mark was enough for the EUR/USD to start a surge, which managed to pass the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average and reach the 1.2100 mark. In the meantime, the 1.2100 level was strengthened by the 100-hour simple moving average.
In the near term future, the rate was expected to test the resistance of the 1.2100 mark and the 100-hour simple moving average. If these levels fail to provide resistance, the pair could test the weekly pivot point at 1.2127 and the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.2125.
In the case of the 1.2100 mark holding, a decline would occur. Namely, the EUR/USD would test the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. If the SMA fails, the pair could once again test the support levels that were located from 1.2000 to 1.2020.
