The EUR/USD found support in the December low level zone and started a recovery on Monday morning. By the middle of the day's trading, the pair had reached the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1276.

In the case that the EUR continues to gain against the USD, resistance could be found at the 1.1290 level. Near the 1.1290 level, the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages were located at. A move above the SMAs might result in a surge to the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1329.

Meanwhile, a potential decline of the pair might look for support in the December low level zone at 1.1228/1.1236. Below the support zone, the weekly S1 simple pivot point could stop a decline at 1.1191.