EUR/USD Analysis: Recent rally tests a key hurdle; Eurozone CPI eyed for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD extended its recent momentum and climbed to near two-month tops on Monday.
- Expectations for a more dovish Fed weighed heavily on the USD and remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the Eurozone consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair built on last week’s upsurge and continued scaling higher on the first day of a new trading week. Persistent US dollar selling bias – amid firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates sooner rather than later – was seen as one of the key factors fueling the positive momentum. The European Central Bank (ECB) is also anticipated to ease the monetary policy further but the fact that interest rates in the US are higher, speculations that the Fed has more room to manoeuvre continued driving flows out of the greenback.
Meanwhile, the buying interest around the shared currency remained unabated, rather picked up some additional pace following the news that Germany is mulling a way to loosen its rigid limits on spending and stimulate the economy. The combination of factors led to over 150 pips intraday rally and lifted the major to a near two-month high level of 1.1185. However, a goodish positive move in the US equity markets allowed the US Treasury bond yields to recover from all-time lows, which helped ease the USD bearish pressure and kept a lid on any additional gains, rather prompted some profit-taking.
The pair finally settled around 50 pips off session tops and now seems to have stabilized around mid-1.1100s. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the flash Eurozone consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the G7 call at 12:00 GMT will also be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, Monday’s upsurge took along some short-term trading stops near 100 & 200-day SMA, albeit the rally stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of over one-year-old descending trend-channel. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2556-1.0778 downfall, around the 1.1200 handle, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
A sustained break through the mentioned barrier might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards the 1.1240-50 supply zone en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.1275-80 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying and help limit the downside near the 1.1100 mark (200-DMA). Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some long-unwinding and accelerate the corrective slide further towards 100-day SMA, around mid-1.1100s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
