EUR/USD Analysis: Recent rally stalls near a critical hurdle amid shaky sentiment

- EUR/USD came under some heavy selling pressure on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD.
- The Fed’s gloomy outlook, fears of a second wave of virus infections weighed on the sentiment.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday and extended the previous day's post-FOMC pullback from three-month tops. The pair snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak and the downfall was sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worse after the Fed offered a bleak outlook for the US economy and dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors were also spooked by fears of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread. The market worries led to a selloff in the global equity markets, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some heavy pressure on the major. The pair fell over 100 pips from the daily swing highs and slipped below the 1.1300 round-figure mark.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Jobless Claims came in slightly better-than-expected and dropped to 1.54 million for the week ended June 5. Adding to this, the US Producer Price Index also beat consensus estimates and remained supportive of the strong intraday bid tone surrounding the buck. The risk-averse mood prevailed through the Asian session on Friday and kept the pair on the defensive below, albeit the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Eurozone Industrial Production data for the month of April. From the US, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June is due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus and play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback might still be attributed to some profit-taking amid slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts. Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to remain limited and find decent support near weekly lows, around the 1.1240 region. That said, some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1200 mark and aim to test the next support near the 1.1135-30 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1340 level and is closely followed by the 1.1375 region and the 1.1400 mark. The latter marks an important confluence resistance comprising of 200-week SMA and a descending trend-line. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained strength will confirm a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for a move back towards retesting YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
Forex Today: Houston, we have a problem, US coronavirus, Fed gloom, crash markets, consumers eyed
Markets are trying to stabilize after a massive sell-off risk-off Thursday, which saw stocks and oil crashing and the dollar surging. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave, Fed pessimism, and profit-taking are behind the move. COVID-19 figures and Consumer Sentiment are eyed.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 96.70
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has now returned to the negative ground around the 96.70 region.