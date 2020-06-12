EUR/USD Analysis: Recent rally stalls near a critical hurdle amid shaky sentiment

EUR/USD came under some heavy selling pressure on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.

A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD.

The Fed’s gloomy outlook, fears of a second wave of virus infections weighed on the sentiment.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday and extended the previous day's post-FOMC pullback from three-month tops. The pair snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak and the downfall was sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worse after the Fed offered a bleak outlook for the US economy and dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors were also spooked by fears of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread. The market worries led to a selloff in the global equity markets, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some heavy pressure on the major. The pair fell over 100 pips from the daily swing highs and slipped below the 1.1300 round-figure mark.

On the economic data front, the US Initial Jobless Claims came in slightly better-than-expected and dropped to 1.54 million for the week ended June 5. Adding to this, the US Producer Price Index also beat consensus estimates and remained supportive of the strong intraday bid tone surrounding the buck. The risk-averse mood prevailed through the Asian session on Friday and kept the pair on the defensive below, albeit the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Eurozone Industrial Production data for the month of April. From the US, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June is due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus and play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback might still be attributed to some profit-taking amid slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts. Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to remain limited and find decent support near weekly lows, around the 1.1240 region. That said, some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1200 mark and aim to test the next support near the 1.1135-30 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1340 level and is closely followed by the 1.1375 region and the 1.1400 mark. The latter marks an important confluence resistance comprising of 200-week SMA and a descending trend-line. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained strength will confirm a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for a move back towards retesting YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.