EUR/USD Analysis: Recent positive move might have already run out of the steam

- A combination of diverging forces led to good two-way price move for EUR/USD on Tuesday.
- Disappointing Eurozone economic data exerted downward pressure on the shared currency.
- Concerns about a surge in new COVID-19 cases weighed on the USD and helped limit losses.
The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday. The two-way move was influenced by a combination of factors – dismal Eurozone data and the US dollar price dynamics. The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.1845 region following the release of softer-than-expected ZEW Survey. In fact, the German Economic Sentiment Index fell to 39 in November from 56.1 previous. The same trend was observed in the broader Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index, which dropped to 32.8 from 52.3 in October and took its toll on the shared currency.
On the other hand, the US dollar trimmed a part of its previous day's strong gains that followed the news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine. The euphoric market reaction faded rather quickly amid questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided by the vaccine. Adding to this, concerns about the continuous surge in new infections in the United States curbed investors' enthusiasm and held the US dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that helped limit losses, rather assisted the pair to rebound around 30-35 pips from an intraday low level of 1.1780.
The USD remained depressed on the back of a positive tone around the equity markets and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, leaving the pair at the mercy of developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment. That said, investors might refrain from positioning for any big moves in either direction as the US banks will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, this week's sharp pullback from two-month tops indicated to a possible false breakout set-up and favours bearish traders. However, the lack of any strong follow-through selling below the 1.1800 mark warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.1780 region, before placing fresh bets for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 100-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the 1.1840-50 region, which is closely followed by the 1.1880-85 supply zone might now act as immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond the 1.1900 mark would negate prospects for any further decline, instead lift the pair towards the 1.1945-40 intermediate resistance. Bulls might eventually aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD battles 1.18 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level as markets find some calm after Monday's covid vaccine developments and as cases surge on both sides of the Atlantic. ECB President Lagarde's speech and further fallout from the US elections are awaited.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.