EUR/USD Analysis: Recent positive move might have already run out of the steam

A combination of diverging forces led to good two-way price move for EUR/USD on Tuesday.

Disappointing Eurozone economic data exerted downward pressure on the shared currency.

Concerns about a surge in new COVID-19 cases weighed on the USD and helped limit losses.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday. The two-way move was influenced by a combination of factors – dismal Eurozone data and the US dollar price dynamics. The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.1845 region following the release of softer-than-expected ZEW Survey. In fact, the German Economic Sentiment Index fell to 39 in November from 56.1 previous. The same trend was observed in the broader Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index, which dropped to 32.8 from 52.3 in October and took its toll on the shared currency.

On the other hand, the US dollar trimmed a part of its previous day's strong gains that followed the news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine. The euphoric market reaction faded rather quickly amid questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided by the vaccine. Adding to this, concerns about the continuous surge in new infections in the United States curbed investors' enthusiasm and held the US dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that helped limit losses, rather assisted the pair to rebound around 30-35 pips from an intraday low level of 1.1780.

The USD remained depressed on the back of a positive tone around the equity markets and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, leaving the pair at the mercy of developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment. That said, investors might refrain from positioning for any big moves in either direction as the US banks will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, this week's sharp pullback from two-month tops indicated to a possible false breakout set-up and favours bearish traders. However, the lack of any strong follow-through selling below the 1.1800 mark warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.1780 region, before placing fresh bets for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 100-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 1.1840-50 region, which is closely followed by the 1.1880-85 supply zone might now act as immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond the 1.1900 mark would negate prospects for any further decline, instead lift the pair towards the 1.1945-40 intermediate resistance. Bulls might eventually aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark in the near-term.