EUR/USD Current price: 1.1354
- The dollar is in better shape across the board on an improved market mood.
- US data to define the next directional move for EUR/USD.
The EUR/USD pair has started the week trading softly, amid renewed demand for the greenback following weekend news. The American currency has recovered some ground last week after US Federal Reserve officials down-talk chances of aggressive rate cuts, getting an additional boost from weekend news. Within the G-20 Summit, the US President, Donald Trump, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi-Jinping, decided to extend the trade truce and resume negotiations, paring the implementation of additional tariffs and easing pressure on Huawei.
The pair fell to 1.1316 ahead of the release of European data, rebounding afterward, despite the numbers were generally soft, as it reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily rally measured between 1.1181 and 1.1411. According to Markit, the German manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory in June, as the PMI came in at 45.0, its highest in four months, but below the market’s expectation of 45.4. For the whole EU, the index printed 47.6, missing the market’s expectations and at its lowest in three months.
Dollar’s demand paused ahead of the release of US data and Wall Street’s opening, with speculative interest waiting for the Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 50.1, and the official ISM index, seen at 51.0 vs. The previous 52.1.
So far, the pair was unable to recover beyond the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally the immediate resistance in the 1.1360 area, now hovering just below it. In the 4 hours chart, the price is moving between directionless 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators recovered from their lows, now struggling to retake positive ground, leaving a neutral stance. The bearish case could be stronger should the pair lose the daily low, eyeing then the 61.8% retracement of the rally at 1.1270.
Support levels: 1.1315 1.1270 1.1240
Resistance levels: 1.1360 1.1395 1.1420
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
