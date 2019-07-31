EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1077

European growth remained subdued in Q2 according to preliminary estimates.

The US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, policymakers still optimistic.

EUR/USD at risk of falling toward the critical 1.1000 threshold.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1064 following the US Federal Reserve decision, largely anticipated by market’s participants. The central bank cut its fed funds interest rate by 25bps, attributing the decision to "muted inflationary pressures" and "the implications of global developments." The central bank also announced the end of the balance sheet reduction program two months earlier than anticipated. Powell speech confirmed that the rate cut was “preventive” as the Fed still sees a favorable outlook. Among other things, Powell said that the central bank would never move rates because of political factors or to prove its independence. The American dollar continued advancing afterward, also backed by early US data, as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 156K new jobs in July, while June’s reading was upwardly revised to 112K.

European data released this Wednesday supported the ECB’s dovish stance, as German Q2 GDP came in below the market’s expectations, as the economy grew by 0.5% in the three months to June, vs. the expected 0.6%. Growth in the EU during the same period met the market’s forecast of 0.2%, half the figure printed in the first quarter of the year. Also, European inflation rose as expected by 1.1% YoY in July, according to preliminary estimates, although core CPI came in at 0.9%, below the previous 1.1% and the expected 1.0%.

Thursday will bring the final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for both economies, with the EU index seen unchanged at 46.4 and the US one, steady at 50. The US will also release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.0 vs. the previous 51.7. Also, the country will publish minor employment-related data, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out next Friday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair stabilized at around 1.1080 ahead of the Asian opening, offering a bearish perspective in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it broke below its 20 SMA, while later completing a pullback to the indicator before breaking lower. Furthermore, technical indicators have turned dipped in the red, retaining their downward slopes and with the RSI currently at 27. The mentioned low is the immediate support, en route to the 1.1000 critical figure.

Support levels: 1.1060 1.1035 1.1000

Resistance levels: 1.1100 1.1125 1.1150