EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1077
- European growth remained subdued in Q2 according to preliminary estimates.
- The US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, policymakers still optimistic.
- EUR/USD at risk of falling toward the critical 1.1000 threshold.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1064 following the US Federal Reserve decision, largely anticipated by market’s participants. The central bank cut its fed funds interest rate by 25bps, attributing the decision to "muted inflationary pressures" and "the implications of global developments." The central bank also announced the end of the balance sheet reduction program two months earlier than anticipated. Powell speech confirmed that the rate cut was “preventive” as the Fed still sees a favorable outlook. Among other things, Powell said that the central bank would never move rates because of political factors or to prove its independence. The American dollar continued advancing afterward, also backed by early US data, as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 156K new jobs in July, while June’s reading was upwardly revised to 112K.
European data released this Wednesday supported the ECB’s dovish stance, as German Q2 GDP came in below the market’s expectations, as the economy grew by 0.5% in the three months to June, vs. the expected 0.6%. Growth in the EU during the same period met the market’s forecast of 0.2%, half the figure printed in the first quarter of the year. Also, European inflation rose as expected by 1.1% YoY in July, according to preliminary estimates, although core CPI came in at 0.9%, below the previous 1.1% and the expected 1.0%.
Thursday will bring the final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for both economies, with the EU index seen unchanged at 46.4 and the US one, steady at 50. The US will also release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.0 vs. the previous 51.7. Also, the country will publish minor employment-related data, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out next Friday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair stabilized at around 1.1080 ahead of the Asian opening, offering a bearish perspective in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it broke below its 20 SMA, while later completing a pullback to the indicator before breaking lower. Furthermore, technical indicators have turned dipped in the red, retaining their downward slopes and with the RSI currently at 27. The mentioned low is the immediate support, en route to the 1.1000 critical figure.
Support levels: 1.1060 1.1035 1.1000
Resistance levels: 1.1100 1.1125 1.1150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD enters the Asian session at around 1.1060
The American currency keeps advancing after a less-dovish Fed, which cut rates by 25bps as expected but hinted a pause in rate cuts. EUR/USD heading toward critical 1.1000 figure.
GBP/USD ends the day flat at around 1.1250
The Pound enjoyed some demand during the first half of the day, although GBP/USD recovery seems to have been a dead cat bounce. Brexit-related turmoil to maintain Sterling under pressure.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.87 and retreats almsot all the way back after Fed cut rates
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 108.87, reaching a fresh daily high after the FOMC released its statement.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: winds gust upwards in the european morning
A bullish opportunity may be confirmed in the next 48 hours. XRP is best placed to burst upwards. Bitcoin is lagging behind and keeps the $8,800 as an option.
Gold prices dump over 1% on the Fed's ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ and 25 basis point rate cut
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points today in what Powell called a ‘mid-cycle adjustment’. In addition to cutting because of a global slowdown and a desire to recentre inflation expectations, Powell has said that today's cut was an insurance cut to ensure against downside risks in trade.