EUR/USD analysis: ready to challenge 2017 high

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1280

Majors had quite an active day, although the common currency saw little action against the greenback. The EUR/USD pair traded within a tight 40 pips range this Tuesday, ending it higher, and a couple of pips below its yearly high. The cautious stance ahead of the ECB prevailed alongside with broad dollar's weakness. Risk aversion was a theme, following news that several Middle East countries cut ties with Qatar, accusing this last of backing religious extremism, and leading to equities' losses worldwide, and sharp gains in safe-havens yen and gold.

In the data front and specifically for the EUR/USD pair, the Euro Area released April Retail Sales figures, presenting a modest uptick in the month that missed expectations. Sales rose by 0.1% when compared to March, and by 2.5% when compared to a year earlier, while a local investors' confidence index up to 28.4 from previous 27.4 for June, in line with latest growth supportive data in the region.

The technical picture keeps favoring the upside, as intraday buying interest surged on approaches to the 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while the RSI indicator maintains its upward slope, currently at 59. The Momentum indicator in the same time frame eased towards its mid-line, rather reflecting the limited interest around the pair than suggesting an upcoming slide. Holding at highs, the pair needs to break through 1.1299, the high posted as an immediate reaction to US election outcome, to be able to extend its advance towards 1.1460 a long term strong static resistance.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1180 1.1125

Resistance levels1.1300 1.1345 1.1390

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD