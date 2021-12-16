EUR/USD
On Tuesday, the EUR/USD shortly reached below the recent low-level zone and the 1.1260 level. However, the rate found support in the 1.1255 level before retracing up to the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.1280.
A decline from the 50-hour simple moving average and passing of the 1.1260 and 1.1255 levels could result in a test of the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1246. Below the pivot point, the December low levels might stop a decline at 1.1230/1.1235.
If the Euro surges against the US Dollar, it would have to pass the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.1279 and the 100 and 200-hour SMAs near 1.1290. Further above, note the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1300 and the recent high-level zone above 1.1320.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
