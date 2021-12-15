EUR/USD
On Tuesday, the EUR/USD shortly reached below the recent low-level zone and the 1.1260 level. However, the rate found support in the 1.1255 level before retracing up to the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.1280.
A decline from the 50-hour simple moving average and passing of the 1.1260 and 1.1255 levels could result in a test of the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1246. Below the pivot point, the December low levels might stop a decline at 1.1230/1.1235.
If the Euro surges against the US Dollar, it would have to pass the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.1279 and the 100 and 200-hour SMAs near 1.1290. Further above, note the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1300 and the recent high-level zone above 1.1320.
