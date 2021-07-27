EUR/USD

The EUR/USD currency exchange rate has reached above the 1.1800 mark. On Tuesday morning, the pair traded in the range between the 1.1800 and 1.1810 levels.

In the case of a surge, the pair would most likely face the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1819 and the late July high level zone at 1.1821/1.1823. Above these levels, the 1.150 could provide resistance before the pair reaches the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.1864.

On the other hand, a decline of the pair would look for support in the 1.1800 mark, the 200-hour SMA near 1.1793 and the cluster of support levels near 1.1785. At the 1.1785 mark, the rate could be supported by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point.