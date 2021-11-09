EUR/USD
The EUR/USD currency exchange rate's surge reached above the 1.1600 mark on Tuesday. During the recent surge, the rate eventually passed the resistance of the 50, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages.
In the case that the pair continues to surge, the EUR/USD might test the resistance zone at 1.1617/1.1625 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1620. Above these levels, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.1670 might provide resistance.
However, a potential decline of the rate might look for support in the combination of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.1570 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1567. Below these levels, the 1.1514/1.1537 zone of November and October low levels could keep the rate up.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
