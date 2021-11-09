EUR/USD

The EUR/USD currency exchange rate's surge reached above the 1.1600 mark on Tuesday. During the recent surge, the rate eventually passed the resistance of the 50, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages.

In the case that the pair continues to surge, the EUR/USD might test the resistance zone at 1.1617/1.1625 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1620. Above these levels, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.1670 might provide resistance.

However, a potential decline of the rate might look for support in the combination of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.1570 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1567. Below these levels, the 1.1514/1.1537 zone of November and October low levels could keep the rate up.