- Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped intraday bullish attempts.
- Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.
The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Tuesday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, well within the previous session's broader trading range. The shared currency remained supported by the fact that the German government is considering fiscal stimulus to boost the economy without breaching national spending rule. However, speculations over additional monetary easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Investors stay on the sidelines ahead of ECB
Meanwhile, the recent optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks continued driving the US Treasury bond yields higher and provided a minor lift to the US Dollar, which further collaborated towards capping the occasional bullish attempts. The pair finally ended the day nearly unchanged, forming a Doji candlestick on the daily chart that suggests indecision over the pair's near-term trajectory as the market focus remains glued on the ECB meeting on Thursday.
The pair held steady around mid-1.1000s through the Asian session on Wednesday and seems more likely to continue with its subdued/range-bound trading action amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the Euro-zone. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of August producer price index (PPI) and wholesale inventories - might produce some short-term trading opportunities ahead of the key event risk.
Short-term technical outlook
The near-term set-up now seems to have turned neutral and thus, warrant some caution before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. The recent corrective bounce from multi-year lows faltered near 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1251-1.0926 downfall, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier around the 1.1070-80 region now seems to accelerate the up-move towards the 1.1125-30 area (61.8% Fibo. level), above which the pair seems all set to aim towards challenging the next major hurdle near the 1.1175-80 region - marking 100-day SMA.
On the flip side, the 1.1015-10 horizontal zone - nearing 23.6% Fibo. level near the key 1.10 psychological mark - now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken decisively will indicate that the near-term corrective bounce has already run out of the steam and set the stage for the resumption of the well-established bearish trend. The pair then could slide back towards the multi-year swing lows - around the 1.0925 area before eventually sliding farther below the 1.0900 round figure mark towards testing its next major support near the 1.0835-30 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
