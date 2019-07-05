German 10-year bund yield fall to record low, below ECB’s deposit rate.

Rehn’s dovish comments affected negatively on the common currency.

The USD remains on the back-foot and helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.

The EUR/USD pair had a rather lacklustre trading action on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 1.1300 handle. With the US markets on holiday, relatively thin liquidity conditions held investors from placing any aggressive bets amid a combination of diverging forces. The US Dollar remained on the defensive in the wake of firming market expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates later in July and extended some support.

On the other hand, the shared currency was negatively affected by another steep decline in the benchmark German 10-year bund yield, which fell to record low and below the ECB’s -0.40% deposit rate for the first time ever. The ongoing downfall was seen as a clear signal that markets are expecting a further rate cut by the European Central bank and the expectations were reinforced by comments from Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

Talking to a German newspaper Boersen Zeitung, Rehn said that further monetary stimulus is now needed until there is an improvement in economic and inflation prospects. Against the backdrop of disappointing Euro-zone retails sales data released earlier on Thursday, showing a drop of 0.3% in May, dovish ECB expectations exerted some pressure, though lacked any strong follow-through as traders refrained on making big bets ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report.

The headline NFP is expected to show that the economy added 160K new jobs during the month of June, while the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 3.6%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings are seen ticking higher modestly and could influence the near-term Fed monetary policy outlook. A big divergence from the forecasted figures could result in some volatile price action and help determine the next leg of a directional move in the FX market.

From a technical perspective, nothing has changed for the major and hence, it remains prudent to wait for a decisive breakthrough the near-term trading range before positioning for any meaningful momentum in either direction. The 1.1270-65 region - marking 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.1181-1.1412 recent up-move, might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.1200 round figure mark. A follow-through selling will signal the resumption of the prior bearish trend and pave the way for a subsequent fall towards the next major support near the 1.1130 zone.

On the flip side, the 1.1295-1.1300 region - 50% Fibo. level and 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, closely followed by Tuesday's swing high - around the 1.1320 level, seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair towards 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 1.1355-60 region, en-route the 1.1400 round figure mark. The positive momentum could further get extended towards back challenging March monthly swing highs, around the 1.1445-50 region ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark in the near-term.