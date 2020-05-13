EUR/USD Analysis: Range play continues, focus shifts to Fed Chair Powell's speech

EUR/USD rallied over 100 pips on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.

Fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections capped any further gains.

Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

The US dollar witnessed a sharp intraday pullback from two-week tops and assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The greenback remained depressed amid the latest optimism over the gradual re-opening of economies in some parts of the world and was further pressured by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. The intraday USD bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of the US consumer inflation figures, which showed that headline CPI recorded the biggest decline since December 2008 and plunged 0.8% MoM in April. Adding to this, Core CPI dropped a record 0.4% MoM – the largest monthly decline since 1957.

Meanwhile, bets that the Fed might be forced to push interest rates below zero increased further after the US President Donald Trump asked the US central bank to do more policy easing. Trump said the Federal Reserve should follow its counterparts and cut rates into negative territory to give the US economy a much-needed boost amid the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, several FOMC members – including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans – commented against the idea of negative interest rates. Hence, the key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech during the early North American session on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, broad-based USD weakness led to a strong 100 pips intraday rally and lifted the pair to one-week tops. The momentum, however, ran out of the steam ahead of the 1.0900 round-figure mark amid fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections. The pair finally settled around 40 pips off daily swing high and remained confined in a narrow trading band around mid-1.0800s through the Asian session on Wednesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the Eurozone Industrial Production data for March, which coupled with a scheduled speech by the ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane could influence the shared currency.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair. Bulls are more likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.0900 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned level, the pair seems all set to accelerate the positive move towards the 1.0975 supply zone en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark and monthly tops, around the 1.1020 region. The latter nears the very important 200-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 1.0800 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.0775 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further towards the 1.0700 mark. The momentum could further get extended back towards challenging YTD lows support near the 1.0635 region.