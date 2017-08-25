EUR/USD analysis: rally to extend post-Jackson Hole

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1924

At the end of a dull trading week, the EUR/USD pair settle at 1.1924, its highest since January 2015, following speeches from Fed´s Yellen and ECB's Draghi, within the Jackson Hole annual Symposium. The American dollar sold off after US Federal Reserve Head focused her speech in defending the post-crisis financial regulation, confronting Trump's view on the matter, whilst the EUR rallied further when Draghi favored free trade, indicating that multilateral cooperation is crucial in responding to concerns about fairness, and that a turn towards protectionism would pose a serious risk for continued productivity growth and potential growth in the global economy. None of them talked monetary policy, yet the rally came anyway, as Yellen was anticipated to define next steps towards normalization, while Draghi started his speech saying that the global recovery is firming up.

The greenback fell across the board, and the negative momentum may extend early into the weekly opening, gapping lower particularly against safe-havens, given that over the weekend, North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into sea, usually a risk aversion trigger. The week with start with a holiday in the UK, which may result in limited volumes during European trading hours, exacerbating market's movements.

Having traded as high as 1.1940, the pair broke higher after a consolidative phase, indicating that a continued advance is now likely, supported by technical readings, as in the daily chart, the pair finally detached from a horizontal 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators accelerated north above their mid-lines, maintaining a strong upward momentum heading into the weekly opening. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is also biased north, with technical indicators heading higher within overbought territory and the price well above its moving averages. A break above the mentioned high could see the pair extending its gains up to 1.2030 short term, with steady gains beyond this last favoring a continued advance towards the 1.2300 region, during the upcoming days, a major long term resistance.

Support levels: 1.1910 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1940 1.1985 1.2030

