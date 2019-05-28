EUR/USD Current price: 1.1186

US CB Consumer Confidence Index, seen rising to 130.1 vs. the previous 129.

EUR out of investors' radar amid a continued run to safety.

The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range, unable to advance beyond 1.1200 this Tuesday yet holding above 1.1175, a strong static support level. European data was mixed, as German minor figures disappointed, with the Import Price Index increasing by less-than-expected in April, up by 0.3% MoM and by 1.4% YoY. The GFK Consumer Confidence Survey decreased to 10.1 in June, while May's reading was downwardly revised to 10.2. The EU Economic Sentiment Indicator, however, improved in May, printing 105.1 vs. the 104.0 expected, with better readings also in Consumer Confidence and Services Sentiment. The US released the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which rose by 2.7% in May and will later release the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May, alongside the CB Consumer Confidence Index, this last, seen rising to 130.1 vs. the previous 129.2.

Risk aversion eases ahead of Wall Street's opening, as European indexes entered the green while US indexes are poised to open with gains after an early slump. Treasury yields remain subdued and near the multi-year lows posted earlier today.

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline after failing to extend gains beyond the 61.8% retracement of the same slide at the beginning of the week. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair is unable to settle above a flat 100 SMA, while a bullish 20 SMA converges with the price and the Fibonacci level, indicating that further declines will anticipate a downward continuation. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, holding within neutral levels.

Support levels: 1.1175 1.1140 1.1100

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1245 1.1280

View Live chart for the EUR/USD