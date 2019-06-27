EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1369
Wall Street and most currencies finished little changed on Thursday with the G20 summit in focus. The EUR/USD moved all day around 1.1360, holding within Wednesday’s range. Economic data from the US confirmed that the US economy expanded at a 3.1% rate during the first quarter, and initial jobless claims rose above expectation to the highest in seven weeks. Markets ignored data and remain focus on what could happen in Japan. A report mentioned that a tentative deal between the US and China was agreed, but optimism faded later. On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will meet. The outcome of the meeting will likely impact the weekly opening of markets on Monday. A positive outcome could be seen as bullish for EUR/USD, but at the same time, it would tamper rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve, being that favorable for the greenback. Before the G20, on Friday, Eurostat will publish the first estimate for Eurozone inflation, with the CPI expected at 1.2% and the core rate at 1.0%. In the US, data to be released includes the Core PCE, income and spending for May, the Chicago PMI and Consumer Sentiment.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD is moving sideways in a range with support at 1.1345 and resistance around the 1.1380 zone. The 4 -hour chart is starting to point to the downside, with the 20 SMA turning to the downside. However, the bearish signals are not so strong. Below 1.1345 the correction will likely extend; the 1.1300/05 area will likely emerge as relevant support. The pair does not look ready for another test to 1.1400 for the next session. On a wider perspective, the outlook will remain positive for the euro while it avoids a close below 1.1340, the confluence of the 200-day SMA and a horizontal resistance.
Support levels: 1.1340 1.1315 1.1280
Resistance levels: 1.1380 1.1420 1.1445
