EUR/USD Analysis: Puts in demand, bearish bias intact

The EUR/USD pair fell to a low of 1.1725 on Monday; the lowest level since Oct. 9. The spot currency trades at 1.1760 levels.

The preliminary data for Nov expiry EUR/USD options shows-

EUR/USD EUUX7 Open Interest Change: Current (Oct 23 - Prelim) vs Oct 20

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 53,827 334 11,699 -22 42,128 356

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 47,763 -317 3,968 -49 43,795 -268

Open positions in the put options increased by 334 contracts.

Open positions in the call dropped by 317 contracts.

The additions in the put options and more importantly, the unwinding in the calls clearly indicate that investors continue to buy cheap insurance against the decline in the spot.

EUR/USD EUUX7 Open Interest Change: Current (Oct 23 - Prelim) vs Oct 16

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 53,827 2,063 11,699 -358 42,128 2,421

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 47,763 704 3,968 49 43,795 655

Week-on-week, the open positions in the puts have increased sharply, suggesting the bias is clearly bearish on the EUR. Over the last one week, open positions in the put options rose by 2063 contracts, while the calls have added 704 contracts.

The demand for bearish bets (EUR puts) could be due to-

Catalan crisis

Fears that the ECB will announce dovish taper or shall maintain the status quo

In short, the options data adds credence to the bearish technical charts.

Daily chart - Completion of head and shoulders pattern likely

The chart shows-

Multiple failure to cut through the 50-DMA hurdle (blue line)

Falling tops formation

Head-and-shoulders pattern with neckline around 1.1660

The erratic recovery from yesterday's low of 1.1725 has run out of steam at the downward sloping 1-hour 50-MA today. The rejection at the 1-hour 50-MA, if followed by a break below 1.1725 (yesterday's low), could yield a drop to 1.1660 (neckline) today. The 100-day moving average lined up at 1.1663 is likely to cap losses ahead of the ECB.