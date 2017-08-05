EUR/USD analysis: pulling back from yearly highs, short term bearish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0931

The American dollar was able to attract some interest this Monday, ending the day generally higher across the board. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1020 early Asian trading, its highest for this 2017, as centrist Emmanuel Macron became the new French president. But given that such result was mostly priced in, the common currency was unable to rally on the positive news. In the macroeconomic front, data released in Europe continued to indicate a healthy economic scenario, given that German Factory Orders surged by 1.0% in March, and by 2.4% when compared to a year earlier, slightly better-than-expected. Also, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence index advanced up to 27.4 in May, beating expectations of 25.3.

The dollar gathered further momentum with the US opening, backed by comments from Fed's Mester, who said that the Central Bank has already met its employment goal and is nearing its inflation goal, despite some weak recent economic data, so it should continue raising interest rates. US April labor market conditions index rose by 3.5%, following an upwardly revised 3.6% in March, becoming the two strongest readings since early 2015, and somehow reaffirming Mester's comments.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.0916, bouncing back to settle around 1.0930 by the end of the US session, but short term poised to extend its decline, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have entered negative territory although with limited bearish strength. The price is currently struggling around a major Fibonacci resistance, the 61.8% retracement of the post US-election slump, and will take either and advance beyond 1.0950 or a slide below 1.0890 to confirm directional strength this Tuesday.

Support levels:1.0950 1.0900 1.0855

Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1080 1.1120

