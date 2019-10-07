EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0993

China not intending to go for a full deal with the US this week.

Sentiment improves ahead of Wall Street’s opening, but investors remain cautious.

EUR/USD aiming to extend corrective recover above the 1.1000 level.

The EUR/USD pair has started the day on the back foot, retreating further after failing to surpass the 1.1000 level last Friday. The pair, however, bounced from a daily low of 1.0936, holding within familiar levels. The market’s mood is down amid weekend headlines giving further impulse to the Trump impeachment case after a second whistleblower came forward, and mounting tensions between the US and China after this last hinted no intentions to go for a full deal when they meet this week.

Germany released August Factory Orders early in the London session, which fell monthly basis by 0.6%, slightly better-than-anticipated, although the yearly slump was larger than forecasted at -6.7%. Asian equities fell, dragging European indexes lower at the opening, although these last recovered, helping the EUR/USD pair to reach fresh daily highs just shy of the critical 1.1000 figure. The upside remains capped by a cautious stance and the release of the EU October Sentiment Investor Confidence Index, which plummeted to -16.8. There are no relevant macroeconomic releases scheduled in the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its recent highs in the 1.0990 price zone, trapped between Fibonacci levels, as it still can’t advance beyond the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is battling with a directionless 100 SMA but holds above a bullish 20 SMA, which converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have bounced from their midlines but lack enough momentum to support a sustainable rally.

Support levels: 1.0960 1.0915 1.0880

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1070