EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0993
- China not intending to go for a full deal with the US this week.
- Sentiment improves ahead of Wall Street’s opening, but investors remain cautious.
- EUR/USD aiming to extend corrective recover above the 1.1000 level.
The EUR/USD pair has started the day on the back foot, retreating further after failing to surpass the 1.1000 level last Friday. The pair, however, bounced from a daily low of 1.0936, holding within familiar levels. The market’s mood is down amid weekend headlines giving further impulse to the Trump impeachment case after a second whistleblower came forward, and mounting tensions between the US and China after this last hinted no intentions to go for a full deal when they meet this week.
Germany released August Factory Orders early in the London session, which fell monthly basis by 0.6%, slightly better-than-anticipated, although the yearly slump was larger than forecasted at -6.7%. Asian equities fell, dragging European indexes lower at the opening, although these last recovered, helping the EUR/USD pair to reach fresh daily highs just shy of the critical 1.1000 figure. The upside remains capped by a cautious stance and the release of the EU October Sentiment Investor Confidence Index, which plummeted to -16.8. There are no relevant macroeconomic releases scheduled in the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its recent highs in the 1.0990 price zone, trapped between Fibonacci levels, as it still can’t advance beyond the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is battling with a directionless 100 SMA but holds above a bullish 20 SMA, which converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have bounced from their midlines but lack enough momentum to support a sustainable rally.
Support levels: 1.0960 1.0915 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.
Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields
Gold holds the lower ground in the mid-European trading, having refreshed daily lows near 1497 levels, mainly driven by a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.