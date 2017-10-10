EUR/USD analysis: pressuring key resistance on Spain-relief headlines

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1810

The EUR/USD pair closed the day above 1.1800 for the first time since October 1st, finding some support in broad dollar's weakness, and another round of solid data coming from Germany, as the country's trade balance beat expectations in August, with a surplus of €21.6B. Exports in the month increased by 3.1%, and imports by 1.2% when compared to July, in seasonally adjusted terms. The pair's advance was moderated, amid speculative interest being on hold ahead of the Catalonia President announcement. Puigdemont spoke to the Parliament late US session, saying that, despite his mandate is to declare independence he will suspend calling for it for a few weeks, in favor of dialogue with the central government. The pair seesawed during the announcement, but ended the day near its daily high of 1.1825 on relief. Attention now shifts to the upcoming Minutes of the latest Fed's meeting, to be release this Wednesday, albeit after a "live meeting" the document will have little to add to what the market already knows.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair seems poised to extend its advance according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, although a key technical indicator, a bearish 100 SMA, is containing advances right above the current level. In the same chart, however, the 20 SMA gains upward momentum below the current level, whilst technical indicators are regaining the upside, after a modest correction from overbought readings. The current 1.1820/30 has been a major support during August/September, and seems likely stops are gathered above it, meaning that an upward acceleration from the current level should trigger those stops and fuel the advance towards 1.1900.

Support levels: 1.1775 1.1730 1.1695

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1850 1.1890

