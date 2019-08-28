EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1076

Political and economic uncertainty maintains the shared currency under pressure.

US Gross Domestic Product seen downwardly revised to 2.0% in Q2

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1100, poised to retest 1.1026.

The shared currency extended its bearish route, falling against its American rival to a fresh weekly low of 1.1072. Most major pairs, however, were confined to limited intraday ranges, amid the absence of news that could act as a catalyst. The macroeconomic calendar was light, with minor figures coming from both shores of the Atlantic. In Germany, the September GFK Consumer Confidence Survey showed that sentiment remains steady at 9.7 against a decline to 9.6 expected. Import Prices in the country, however, fell by more than anticipated in July. The US released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended August 23, which fell by 6.2%. Sentiment remained sour, improving just modestly during the US afternoon. The US yield curve remained inverted, with the benchmark yield for the 2-year note well above that of the 10-year note.

This Thursday, the most relevant event will be the EU August Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 102.3 vs. the previous 102.7, while Germany will release preliminary August CPI estimates, with monthly inflation seen at 0.0% and yearly one at 1.2% when harmonizing it with that of the Union. The US will release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product, seen downwardly revised to 2.0% from the previous 2.1%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its daily range ahead of the Asian opening, having remained below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1095, and in route to retest the yearly low at 1.1026. In the 4 hours chart, the price extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA lacking directional strength, but the larger ones gaining bearish strength above it. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum recovered alongside price but currently lacks directional strength, while the RSI maintains its negative bias, now at 40, in line with further declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.1050 1.1020 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1125 1.1160 1.1195