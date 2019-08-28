EUR/USD Current price: 1.1084

German data mixed, although reflecting the ongoing economic slowdown.

US macroeconomic empty, Fed officials scheduled to speak.

EUR/USD at risk of resuming its decline and retest yearly lows.

The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range this Wednesday, near a daily low of 1.1079, also the weekly low, with investors waiting for a headline that does not come. Fears about a US recession keep limiting demand for the greenback, while the shared currency remains unattractive amid speculation the European Central Bank will announce some sort of massive monetary stimulus this September. Risk aversion, meanwhile, is being backed by Brexit chaos and trade tensions between the US and China, as investors believe that the situation will only worsen in time. In this scenario, the American currency has a slight advantage against its European rival.

Germany published the September GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which showed that sentiment remains steady at 9.7 against a decline to 9.6 expected. Import Prices in the country, however, fell by more than anticipated in July. The US, on the other hand, released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended August 23, which fell by 6.2%. A couple of Fed’s officials are scheduled to speak throughout the American afternoon.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned low ahead of Wall Street’s opening, bearish in the short term, as it is developing below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, the immediate resistance at 1.1095. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA flat around 1.1100 and the larger ones gaining downward strength above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels with moderate downward slopes, all of which skews the risk toward the downside.

Support levels: 1.1060 1.1025 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1095 1.1125 1.1160