EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1210

US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell to testify before the Congress.

ECB’s member Coeure hinted more stimulus possible in the EU.

The EUR/USD pair has traded as low as 1.1192, hurt by another round of dovish comments from ECB’s member Coeure, who said that European policymakers could theoretically decide to “resume making net asset purchases, again if warranted by the circumstances." At the same time, the American currency strengthened on the back of bad news elsewhere weighing on rival currencies. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases that could have affected the pair, as the US only released the JOLTS Job Openings, which showed fewer-than-expected positions created in May, yet little changed from the previous month, resulting in 7.3 million. A couple of Fed’s speakers, including Chief Powell, were on the wires, but they refrained from commenting on monetary policy.

US Federal Reserve Chief´s Powell is due to testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the House Financial Services Committee this Wednesday, with speculative interest holding its breath ahead of the event. For the most, market’s participants are expecting him to confirm a softer approach to rate cuts due to robust macroeconomic data keeping the US economy afloat.

Ahead of the Asian opening, the EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 1.1200 figure, down for a third consecutive day. Technical readings are aligned with macroeconomic ones, which means that the pair could retest the yearly low this Wednesday, should the Federal Reserve’s head confirms what the market suspects. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have managed to recover from intraday lows, but lack enough momentum to confirm additional gains ahead while they remain near oversold readings. The 20 SMA continues heading lower above the current level and below the larger moving averages, providing an immediate dynamic resistance at around 1.1235. Bears will be concerned should the pair recover beyond 1.1270, a critical Fibonacci resistance, while bulls will likely give up on a break below 1.1181, June 18 daily low.

Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105

Resistance levels: 1.1235 1.1270 1.1315