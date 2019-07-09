EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1210
- US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell to testify before the Congress.
- ECB’s member Coeure hinted more stimulus possible in the EU.
The EUR/USD pair has traded as low as 1.1192, hurt by another round of dovish comments from ECB’s member Coeure, who said that European policymakers could theoretically decide to “resume making net asset purchases, again if warranted by the circumstances." At the same time, the American currency strengthened on the back of bad news elsewhere weighing on rival currencies. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases that could have affected the pair, as the US only released the JOLTS Job Openings, which showed fewer-than-expected positions created in May, yet little changed from the previous month, resulting in 7.3 million. A couple of Fed’s speakers, including Chief Powell, were on the wires, but they refrained from commenting on monetary policy.
US Federal Reserve Chief´s Powell is due to testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the House Financial Services Committee this Wednesday, with speculative interest holding its breath ahead of the event. For the most, market’s participants are expecting him to confirm a softer approach to rate cuts due to robust macroeconomic data keeping the US economy afloat.
Ahead of the Asian opening, the EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 1.1200 figure, down for a third consecutive day. Technical readings are aligned with macroeconomic ones, which means that the pair could retest the yearly low this Wednesday, should the Federal Reserve’s head confirms what the market suspects. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have managed to recover from intraday lows, but lack enough momentum to confirm additional gains ahead while they remain near oversold readings. The 20 SMA continues heading lower above the current level and below the larger moving averages, providing an immediate dynamic resistance at around 1.1235. Bears will be concerned should the pair recover beyond 1.1270, a critical Fibonacci resistance, while bulls will likely give up on a break below 1.1181, June 18 daily low.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105
Resistance levels: 1.1235 1.1270 1.1315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 but bulls nowhere to be found
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1192, but the bearish case remains firmly in place amid central banks’ imbalances. All eyes on Fed’s Chief Powell, due to testify before the Congress this Wednesday.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2460 after flirting with yearly lows
Pound’s weakness exacerbated by depressed growth expectations, more political turmoil correlated to Brexit uncertainty. More UK data coming this Wednesday, alongside with chances of further dollar’s strength with Powell’s testimony.
USD/JPY struggles to break out of tight daily range, sits comfortably above 108.50
After finding interim resistance near the 109 mark, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains as the trading action remains subdued before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its June meeting on Wednesday.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.