EUR/USD Current price: 1.1248

Dollar at weekly lows against the EUR after Powell’s prepared remarks.

EU Commission downgraded the economic outlook for the next year.

EUR/USD could turn bullish once above a critical Fibonacci resistance at 1.1275.

The EUR/USD pair has retained the 1.1200 level during the first half of the day, advancing up to 1.1229, a result of speculative interest pausing dollar buying ahead of US critical events. The advance was limited as the shared currency remains depressed amid speculation that the ECB will have to steepen stimulus in the upcoming months due to persistent slowing growth. Earlier today, the EU Commission released a report cutting the Union’s growth and inflation forecasts for 2020, citing trade tensions and policy uncertainty.

Powell now, Minutes next

There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in Europe, and the US calendar will also have little to offer. However, Fed’s Chief Powell will testify before a special Committee. His prepared remarks have already been published, triggering a dollar’s slump as the document shows that policymakers consider that uncertainties since the June FOMC’s meeting continued to dim the outlook and that they are ready to act to sustain economic growth. While the Fed is still confident about solid economic growth, they also believe that there’s a risk weak inflation will be more persistent than anticipated. A Q&A session is expected after he reads the document before the special commission. Furthermore, the FOMC’s Minutes of the latest meeting will be out later in the day, although will likely be overshadowed by Powell’s words. Wall Street is soaring ahead of the opening, on renewed hopes for a more aggressive approach to rate hikes

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1240 price zone ahead of the US opening, now struggling around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.1401 and 1.1192. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has accelerated after breaking above a still bearish 20 SMA but remains below the 100 and 200 SMA, both directionless. Technical indicators turned sharply higher, moving from oversold levels to positive ground, skewing the risk toward the upside without confirming it, as they are currently at neutral levels. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline comes at 1.1275, providing an immediate resistance that the pair needs to break to confirm further gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.1210 1.1180 1.1140

Resistance levels: 1.1275 1.1320 1.1360