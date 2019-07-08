Upbeat US NFP report dampens prospects for any aggressive Fed rate cut move in July.

The USD rallied across the board and exerts some heavy downward pressure on the major.

Investors now look forward to the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony for fresh directional impetus.

The US Dollar rallied across the board on Friday after the latest US monthly jobs report showed that the US economy added 224K jobs in June and smashing consensus estimates of 160K by a big margin. The data was strong enough to offset an uptick in the unemployment rate and a slight miss in the wage growth data, forcing investors to unwind bets on an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this July. This was evident from a sharp intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields - recording the biggest one-day climb since January 4, and provided a goodish lift to the greenback.

The post-NFP USD strength prompted some aggressive selling around the EUR/USD pair, which finally broke down of its three-day-old consolidative trading range and tumbled to over two-week lows to end the week on a downbeat note. Bulls, however, managed to defend the 1.1200 handle, at least for the time being, and gained some traction at the start of a new trading week in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's fresh criticism, jawboning the Fed to lower interest rates.

Hence, the market focus quickly shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which might influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, Monday's economic docket - featuring the releases of German industrial production and trade balance figures for May will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving data from the US.

From a technical perspective, the 1.1200 handle coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.1570-1.1107 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support will reinforce the recent bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1130-25 intermediate support en-route yearly lows - closer to the 1.1100 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful up-move now seems to confront some fresh supply near 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1260 region, above which the pair could extend the recovery but the up-move seems more likely to remain capped at the 1.1300 handle.