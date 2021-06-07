EUR/USD Analysis: Post-NFP positive move lacks follow-through, focus shifts to ECB/US CPI

EUR/USD staged a goodish rebound from three-week lows touched earlier on Friday.

The post-NFP USD selling pressure was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift.

The focus now shifts to this week’s ECB monetary policy decision and US inflation figures.

The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and rallied over 80 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2100 mark, or three-week lows. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on its early modest gains, instead witnessed some heavy selling in reaction to mixed US jobs report. The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 559K new jobs in May as against 650K anticipated. This, to a larger extent, offset a slight upward revision of the previous month's reading to 278K from 266K and a decline in the unemployment rate to 5.8% from 6.1%.

A little disappointment from the payroll numbers tempered expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later. This was evident from a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which acted as a headwind for the USD. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as another factor that weighed on the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the major. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair finally settled around 20 pips off daily swing highs.

Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming key data/event risks later this week. The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. The focus will also be on the latest US consumer inflation figures, which will be another piece of important macro data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16. The fundamental backdrop favours a range-bound price move through the first half of this week's trading action.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls might wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2200 round-figure mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2225-30 region will reaffirm the positive bias and push the pair beyond May monthly swing highs, around the 1.2265 region. The momentum could assist the pair to climb further toward reclaiming the 1.2300 mark before darting to retest YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.

On the flip side, The 1.2100 mark might now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2065-60 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1980 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for some meaningful corrective slide.