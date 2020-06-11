EUR/USD Analysis: Post-FOMC spike to multi-month tops fizzles out rather quickly

Sustained USD selling continued driving the EUR/USD pair higher on Wednesday.

Softer US CPI figures, dovish Fed aggravated the intraday USD bearish pressure.

The USD caught some bids on Thursday amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment.

Investors now look forward to the Eurogroup meeting, US PPI for some impetus.

The EUR/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and jumped to fresh three-month tops amid the continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar. The already weaker greenback was further pressured by softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also slowed to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Fed left the federal funds target rate unchanged at 0.00-0.25% and pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The US central bank also confirmed its commitment to support the flow of credit over the coming months and increase its holdings of treasury/MBS at least at the current pace. The Fed's policy stance turned out to be even more accommodative than expected, which aggravated the USD bearish pressure.

The Fed also updated investors on its outlook for the US economy and now expects GDP to contract -6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be at 9.3% by year-end. The gloomy economic projections weighed on investors sentiment and led to a modest pullback in the equity markets. This, in turn, extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Bulls struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1400 round-figure mark and the pair finally settled around 50 pips off the daily swing highs.

The pullback extended through the Asian session on Thursday and fueled by some follow-through weakness in the global equity markets. The pair has now reversed the previous day's positive move and was last seen trading near the 1.1330 area. Moving ahead, investors will now take cues from the incoming headlines from the Eurogroup Meeting. Later during the early North American session, the US Producer Price Index for May might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair failed to capitalize on its move beyond an important confluence resistance – comprising of 200-week SMA and a descending trend-line. The price action points to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure amid overbought conditions on short-term charts and supports prospects for additional weakness. Hence, a slide back towards the 1.1300-1.1290 horizontal support, en-route the 1.1240 region (weekly lows), now looks a distinct possibility. This is followed by the 1.1200 mark and support near the 1.1180 region, which if broken might drag the pair further towards the 1.1135-30 area.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the .1375 level, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to move back above the 1.1400 mark. Some follow-through buying will confirm a near-term bullish break through the mentioned confluence barrier and set the stage for a move back towards retesting YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.