EUR/USD analysis: Post-ECB bump fails to sustain above 1.1300 handle, focus shifts to NFP

The shared currency regained some positive traction on Thursday, lifting the EUR/USD pair to fresh multi-week tops after no so dovish ECB. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and expected rates to remain at present levels at least through the first half of 2020, a shift from the earlier guidance to hold rates stable through the end of this year. Investors interpreted the statement as pushing back against the possibility of a rate cut, which coupled with more generous terms/relatively high-interest rate for the new funding scheme (TLTRO) sparked a goodish intraday rally in the common currency.

Meanwhile, the central bank downgraded its growth and inflation forecasts suffered minor downward revisions for 2020, though were largely offset by a slightly higher revision for the current year. The pair surged over 100-pips intraday but once again failed to sustain above the 1.1300 handle after the ECB President Mario Draghi, in the post-meeting press conference said that several members of the Governing Council raised the possibility of rate cuts. Mario further added that it was incorrect to read the institution's forward guidance as biased toward an interest rate hike, rather showed readiness lower rates or implement other measures if needed.

The pullback, however, remained limited amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias, which remained unabated following a minor disappointment from second-tier US economic releases. Data released on Thursday showed that the US trade deficit narrowed a bit to $50.8 in April but was slightly higher than $50.7 expected. Adding to this, initial weekly jobless claims remained unchanged at 218K during the week ended May 31 as against expected dip to 215K.

Nevertheless, the pair finally settled with goodish gains for the fourth session in the previous five and held above mid-1.1200s through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now start repositioning for the next big event risk - the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. The US economy is expected to have added 185K new jobs in May and the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a nearly five-decade low level of 3.6%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings are forecasted to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.2% yearly rate. Given the disappointment from the latest ADP report, investors already seemed to have priced in a softer reading. Hence, surprisingly stronger figures might reignite the USD rally and pave the way for the resumption of the pair's prior depreciating move.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has repeatedly failed to find acceptance above 100-day SMA and faced rejection near the top end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier, around the 1.1300-10 region, a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.1400 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1365 region.

On the flip side, weakness back below mid-1.1200s might continue to find some support near 50-day SMA, around the 1.1200 handle, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1130 horizontal support. A follow-through selling now seems to pave the way for further depreciating move, even below the 1.1100 round figure mark, towards challenging the descending trend-channel support, currently near the 1.1045 region.