Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling on Monday.

The pair now seems to have formed a bearish double-top pattern.

After five consecutive days of a positive move, the EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and was being weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand. The pair struggled to make it through the upper band of its recent range, around the 1.1175-80 region, or over two-month tops set in October, despite mostly upbeat Euro-zone economic releases. Data released on Monday showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved to -4.5 for November from -16.8, beating market expectations by a big margin, while the final reading of the Manufacturing PMI for October also came in slightly higher than previously estimated.

Trade optimism lifted the USD

Meanwhile, upbeat trade-related comments helped lift the global sentiment and allowed the US Treasury bond yields to gain some follow-through traction, which eventually extended some support to the Greenback. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sunday, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism about a US-China trade deal and said that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly. This comes on the back of the recent indications that a trade deal could be signed later this month and added to the growing trade optimism.



The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the 1.1100 round-figure mark. Moving ahead, Tuesday's economic docket – featuring the release of Euro-zone Producer Price Index for the month of September and the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI – will now be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's overnight rejection slide from the 1.1175-80 region now seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart. However, the bearish formation will only be confirmed on a sustained breakthrough the 1.1080 strong support zone – marking 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark – coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.1175-80 supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards 61.8% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The momentum could then get extended towards the 1.1230-35 intermediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1300 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1275-80 zone.