- Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling on Monday.
- The pair now seems to have formed a bearish double-top pattern.
After five consecutive days of a positive move, the EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and was being weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand. The pair struggled to make it through the upper band of its recent range, around the 1.1175-80 region, or over two-month tops set in October, despite mostly upbeat Euro-zone economic releases. Data released on Monday showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved to -4.5 for November from -16.8, beating market expectations by a big margin, while the final reading of the Manufacturing PMI for October also came in slightly higher than previously estimated.
Trade optimism lifted the USD
Meanwhile, upbeat trade-related comments helped lift the global sentiment and allowed the US Treasury bond yields to gain some follow-through traction, which eventually extended some support to the Greenback. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sunday, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism about a US-China trade deal and said that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly. This comes on the back of the recent indications that a trade deal could be signed later this month and added to the growing trade optimism.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the 1.1100 round-figure mark. Moving ahead, Tuesday's economic docket – featuring the release of Euro-zone Producer Price Index for the month of September and the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI – will now be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's overnight rejection slide from the 1.1175-80 region now seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart. However, the bearish formation will only be confirmed on a sustained breakthrough the 1.1080 strong support zone – marking 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark – coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.1175-80 supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards 61.8% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The momentum could then get extended towards the 1.1230-35 intermediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1300 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1275-80 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish outside day despite easing of US-China trade tensions
The EUR/USD pair is looking heavy, having carved out a bearish outside day (candle pattern) on Monday despite the trade optimism and the risk-on mood in the financial markets. On the data front, the focus is on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: On its way to third daily loss ahead of UK Services PMI
Aside from the trade positive sentiment, the recent uncertainties surrounding the UK PM Johnson’s victory in the snap election also weigh on the GBP/USD pair as it trades on the back foot below 1.2900 ahead of the London open. All eyes on UK Services PMI.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00
The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week. The US and China are closing on the phase-one of a trade deal and forcing a breakout is going to be a tough task for the yellow metal bulls. The hourly chart shows scope for a re-test of $1,500.