EUR/USD analysis: poor US data limits dollar's recovery

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1638

Caution prevailed among FX investors at the beginning of the week, with the greenback ending the day marginally higher against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair anyway, remained near a recent two-year high of 1.1683, as worse-than-expected US housing data interrupted dollar's recovery. European data released at the beginning of the day failed to trigger EUR's demand, as July Markit preliminary PMIs came below market's expectations and previous month final readings. Growth in the private sector lost momentum according to Markit, with the composite index down to 55.8 from previous 56.3, its lowest in six months. In the US, however, the figures surprised to the upside, with the manufacturing and services sectors expanding at their fastest pace in four months, and the Composite index resulting at 54.2 from previous 53.9, a six-month high. Existing home sales, however, edged sharply lower in June, down by 1.8% to 5.52 million amid low supply.

From a technical point of view, the pair is set to correct further lower short term, as in the 4 hours chart technical indicators turned south, with the Momentum aiming to cross below its 100 level and the RSI indicator at 57. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart stands around 1.1615, 2016 yearly high and the immediate support. Below the level, the corrective movement can extend down to 1.1580 June 18th high. Further declines seem unlikely ahead of Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, moreover as the macroeconomic calendar has little relevant figures to offer this Tuesday.

Support levels: 1.1615 1.1580 1.1530

Resistance levels 1.16600 1.1710 1.1745

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD