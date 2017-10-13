EUR/USD analysis: political jitters to be center stage this week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1820

The EUR/USD pair closed the week off its highs, but still in positive ground, as there was no reason to actually buy the greenback these last few days. Data released on Friday was softer-than-expected, and while not enough to take the Fed out of the tightening path for this year, surely indicates prudence for the upcoming ones. Inflation in the world's largest economy, as released on Friday, rose less than expected, with the core figure up by just 0.1% in the month. Retail Sales growth during September were also below forecasts, with the key control group figure up by just 0.4%. A positive note came from the Michigan Consumer sentiment index, as the preliminary estimate for October came in at 101.1, its highest in 13 years, helped by falling gasoline prices and the faster-than-expected recovery following the hurricanes that hit the country.

The late decline seems more related to EUR's weakness than good news for the greenback, following comments from ECB's President Draghi, who pledged to keep interest rates at record lows "well past" the end of QE. The week is set to start in slow motion, at least, from a macroeconomic point of view, with more interesting developments starting on Tuesday, with German's ZEW survey, US Industrial Production, and more relevant, new headlines regarding the situation of Catalonia, Spain. Rising tensions within the country could hit the fragile confidence in the Union the market has at this point.

From a technical point of view, the daily chart indicates that the upward potential is limited, but at the same time that there's no reason that justifies an upcoming bearish move, as after bouncing from a bullish 100 DMA in the previous week, the price recovered above the 20 DMA this last one. The Momentum indicator aims marginally higher above its 100 level, but the RSI indicator turned lower, currently around 49, indicating that are investors are not ready to buy the common currency. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical picture is neutral, with the price stuck within moving averages, and technical indicators lacking clear directional strength around their mid-lines. Additional declines could be seen on a break below 1.1795, but it will take a break below 1.1720 to see the pair turning actually bearish these days.

Support levels: 1.1795 1.1760 1.1720

Resistance levels: 1.1865 1.1890 1.1930